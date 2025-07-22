Tata Group firm worth Rs 49469 crore teams up with this tech giant to build...; to invest Rs 430 crore in...

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km.

Tata Communications, a Tata Group firm, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy an advanced, AI-ready long-distance network across India. The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

The collaboration will establish a new high-capacity, long-distance network to connect three AWS infrastructure locations to boost generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India, it said. "The collaboration marks one of India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. Tata Comm currently has a market cap of Rs 49469 crore. Its share price closed at Rs 1733 on Tuesday.

AWS' 2 data centre regions

AWS has two data centre regions in India, located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai. "The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India," it said.

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km. It will utilise Tata Communications' network connectivity to provide low-latency, high-bandwidth connections, enabling businesses across India to build, train, and deploy scalable AI applications, as per the filing.

"The infrastructure is designed to support the most data intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and highperformance computing. This collaboration with Tata Communications will further enable our customers in India to innovate at scale with cloud and generative AI, and drive growth in India's rapidly expanding digital economy," Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at AWS, said.

