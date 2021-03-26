TATA Group-Cyrus Mistry case: Big relief to Tatas as Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT order

The Supreme Court of India on Friday gave its long-awaited verdict on the TATA Group-Cyrus Mistry case. In a big relief to the TATA Group, the apex court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order of December 18, 2019. The NCLAT orders had restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group way back in 2019.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench headed by Chief Justice of Supreme Court S A Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on a plea filed by Tata Sons against the NCLAT judgment.

The ruling comes after years of protracted legal procedures, bitter accusations and counter-accusations, and no-holds-barred mudslinging. The Bench on Friday dismissed the appeals filed by Shapoorji Pallonji group and Cyrus Investments in this regard.

"We find all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants, Tata Group and the appeals file by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and Shapoorji Pallonji group is liable to be dismissed," Supreme Court said in its order as per a report by Bar&Bench.

In this case, well-settled principles were overturned by NCLAT, the Supreme Court observed while delivering the verdict today.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019, is set aside," the Bench said.

NCLAT's ruling had ordered Mistry's reinstatement as executive chairman of Tata Sons, the over 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, as well as director in three other Tata Group entities.

What is the case

Shapoorji Pallonji scion Cyrus had succeeded Ratan Tata as chief of Tata Sons in December 2012.

Four years later, however, he was unceremoniously shown the door.

Mistry was removed from the post on October 24, 2016, following a decision by the majority of the board of directors of the company.

N Chandrasekaran was appointed as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Things got ugly between them and the matter reached the threshold of the court.

In December 2019, the NCLAT pronounced the proceedings of October 24, 2016, as illegal.

Both Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry had challenged the order.

In its appeal, the Tata Group had said there was no wrongdoing involved in Mistry's October 2016 ouster as Chairman.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, on the other hand, had contended that the ouster had completely violated the Articles of Association and all principles of corporate governance.

Tata Group was later granted relief by the SC which stayed the NCLAT order in a January 2020 hearing.