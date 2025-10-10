Tata Group boardroom clash between Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry resolved ahead of meeting on October 10? Close associate makes BIG claim, 'No interest...'

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...
Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...
Will Pat Cummins miss Ashes 2025-26? Here's what head coach Andrew McDonald revealed
BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar claims Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Malik's....; video goes viral
Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut
BUSINESS
The Tata Group's internal boardroom clash is nearing resolution after government intervened with a 45 minute long discussion with senior Tata Trust top officials. Ahead of Tata Trusts meeting scheduled for October 10th, close associate of Mehli Mistry issues big claim.
The Tata Group's internal boardroom clash is nearing resolution after government intervened with a 45 minute long discussion with senior Tata Trust top officials. Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, and Nirmala Sitharaman was also present. The recent report claims that Mehli Mistry, who is in the centre of the clash, is not stepping away from the company and the Tata Trust meeting is scheduled to go as planned.
Ahead of Tata Trusts meeting scheduled for October 10th, close associate of Mehli Mistry has claimed that Mehli has no interest in being appointed to the Tata Sons board. NDTV Profit reported that one source also shared that there is no talk of Mehli Mistry distancing from Tata Trusts amid the reports of clash on board seats of Tata Sons. The scheduled meet is meeting will proceed smoothly and everything will remain normal. Both parties are ready to put aside the recent controversy and move forward.
As per reports, in the high-profile meet, the government has asked the Tata Group leadership to 'do wahatever it takes' to restore stability within Tata Trusts. Government is reportedly “deeply concerned” about the risk of Tata Trusts' boardroom conflict and said that internal rifts should not affect Tata Sons’ operations. Tata Sons is the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate Tata group, that contributes to 4 per cent of the GDP and pays for tens of thousands of crores of rupees as taxes.
Government shared a message that Tata Trusts' shareholding in Tata Sons comes with a “public responsibility”, given the group's contribution to the Indian economy. It has asked to resolve the dispute internally and discreetly, even taking necessary action against any board members acting as a hindrance to restore peace in the group.
The boardroom conflict has threatened to split the company into two blocs, some aligning with Noel Tata's authority while other with four boardroom members led by Mehli Mistry, who has ties with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns about 18.37% of Tata Sons (second largest shareholders of group). The boardroom divided into two groups, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh in one group and Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir in other group, ove rthe board seats allocations.
As per report, a group of four trustees within Tata Trusts have acted as a “super board,” and ignored Chairman Noel Tata’s authority. Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh was ousted as a nominated director of Tata Sons, and was replaced by trustee Mehli Mistry. This decision was opposed by Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata but supported by trustees Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir. Moreover there were reports that one trustee also threatened to remove Venu Srinivasan at the upcoming October 10 meeting. This caused an internal rift with the trustees.