BUSINESS

Tata Group's reveals BIG tourism plan in Uttar Pradesh as chairman N Chandrasekaran meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Tata plans include are also in place to build 30 more hotels by 2026, including a proposed state-of-the-art signature hotel in Noida.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Tata Group's reveals BIG tourism plan in Uttar Pradesh as chairman N Chandrasekaran meets CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to review the progress of Tata Group's existing projects in the state and discussed their expansion and new investment proposals. According to an official statement, the meeting saw wide-ranging deliberations on long-term cooperation in sectors such as tourism, artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, electronics, defence manufacturing, energy, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), skill development and the digital economy.

Tata Group's hospitality brands in UP

Chandrasekaran informed the chief minister that construction of 30 hotels under Tata Group's hospitality brands -- Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta -- is currently underway in the state, which will add around 1,900 luxury rooms. Plans are also in place to build 30 more hotels by 2026, including a proposed state-of-the-art signature hotel in Noida, the chief minister said, according to the statement.

AI City in Lucknow

During the interaction, Chandrasekaran proposed the development of an 'AI City' in Lucknow, aimed at positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for AI, the statement said. The project is expected to strengthen the startup ecosystem and generate thousands of employment opportunities based on future technologies.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of a Rs 48-crore Centre of Excellence being developed in Gorakhpur, which is expected to provide advanced technical training and opportunities, particularly for youth from the Purvanchal region. The meeting was termed as a significant milestone towards the state's goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

READ | 'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

In electronics manufacturing, the Tata Group expressed interest in expanding investments in mobile devices, electronic components and other high-tech products, citing Uttar Pradesh's rapid pace of development. The meeting also touched upon a collaboration with Intel to further strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state. Expansion of investments in electric buses, EVs and new vehicle models was also discussed, it said.

