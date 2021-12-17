Tata Group all set to take over Air India by January next year, read details

The Tata Group is all set to take over and operate Air India by January 23, 2022. The Tata Group took over Air India from the government at a bid of Rs 18,000 crores, 68 years after the Maharaja was nationalised. Soaring aviation turbine fuel prices have led to a 400% increase in Indian airlines’ operating costs in recent months.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons plans to merge low-fare airline AirAsia India with Air India Express, the budget carrier of Air India. This comes after the conglomerate successfully bought Air India from the government. The Tata group had plans to create a single airline entity for a long time

Tata Sons may also enlist the support of its Vistara partner Singapore Airlines (SIA) to train staff at Air India to help improve service standards of the national carrier. Singapore Airlines may also help bring in best practices in passenger management and customer relations, some reports suggest.

Tata Sons is likely to choose aviation trade veteran Fred Reid as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India. Reid has over 35 years of expertise within the aviation trade. He is at present the president of Surf Air Mobility. Tata Sons can appoint Nipun Aggarwal as the Chief Monetary Officer of Air India, a media report quoting sources. Aggarwal joined Tata Sons in 2017 and serves as the Vice-Chairman of the corporate for the time being.