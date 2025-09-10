Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?

The Tata Group has set up a high-speed mega electric vehicle charging hub in Mumbai, with more to follow in other cities.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
    The Tata Group has taken a big step towards cleaner mobility with the launch of its fast-charging EV hub, called TATA.ev MegaCharger facility in Mumbai. It has been jointly set up by Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. The facility was inaugurated on World EV Day on September 9 near Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This comes a month after Elon Musk's Tesla launched its first charging facility at One BKC in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. But which company has a bigger charging hub in the city -- Tata or Tesla?

    Tata Mega EV charging hub

    The facility has eight fast DC chargers of up to 120 kW, offering 16 bays that can charge as many vehicles at once. The facility will be open round the clock and will be powered entirely by renewable energy. It is designed to cater to a wide range of EV users: from private car owners to ride-hailing fleets and logistics operators.

    Tesla Superchargers in Mumbai

    The Tesla charging station set up at One BKC in the Bandra-Kurla Complex features four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), the company had said after its launch in August 2025. Musk-led company added that it plans to set up three more such facilities, one each at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai by the September quarter. As of now, Tata Mega EV charging hub has a bigger charging hub than Tesla in  Mumbai.

    READ | When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?

