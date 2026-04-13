Sex predators at TCS: How did Ratan Tata's IT firm become place of harassment, 'love jihad'?

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The Tata Group company said the accused staff members have been placed under suspension until an inquiry against them is completed. TCS asserted that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.
Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended all employees accused of sexual harassment at its Nashik office. The Tata Group company said the accused staff members have been placed under suspension until an inquiry against them is completed. TCS asserted that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police. The action comes after seven TCS employees, including a human resources (HR) manager, were arrested over sensational allegations of sexual harassment.
The case came to light after a woman accused a colleague of starting a relationship with her on the false promise of marriage. After the police launched an investigation, several more women came forward and accused their colleagues of sexual harassment. The events allegedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026, and the accusations include attempts of religious conversion at workplace. Police said the complainant repeatedly approached a senior official with the accusations, but added that the latter allegedly abetted the harassment.
The allegations leveled by the eight women against their colleagues include touching them inappropriately, making objectionable comments about their personal lives, bodyshaming them, forcing them to eat non-vegetarian food, and stalking. The Nashik Police caught one of the accused during an undercover operation where seven women police officers entered the TCS Nashik office in disguise. The accused was caught misbehaving with women during the operation. Police are now examining more than 40 CCTV footage clips to build a case against all the accused.
In an official statement, TCS said that it has "a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form." It added: "We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."