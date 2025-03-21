Over 90 days,Tariq Mushtaq Khatri executed 183 targeted ads, amassing an astonishing 56.6 million views and 25.7 million engagements while maintaining an ad spend of just INR 417,420 (approximately USD 5,000).

In a groundbreaking achievement that has reshaped the landscape of digital marketing, Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has been officially recognised for setting a world record in digital marketing efficiency. This remarkable feat, unveiled at the Bombay Press Club, establishes India as a dominant force in the global influencer marketing industry.

At a press conference on February 28, 2025, attended by leading journalists, industry experts, and digital marketing enthusiasts, Khatri showcased the extraordinary success of his latest META advertising campaign. Over 90 days, he executed 183 targeted ads, amassing an astonishing 56.6 million views and 25.7 million engagements while maintaining an ad spend of just INR 417,420 (approximately USD 5,000). With a cost per engagement of INR 16.24 (USD 0.19) and a cost per million views of INR 7,370 (USD 88), his campaign has set a new global benchmark for cost-efficiency in influencer marketing.

Key highlights of Tariq Khatri’s record-breaking campaign:

Total reach:26 million people , achieving a 245.3% growth in reach .

, achieving a . Engagement rate: A staggering 99% interaction rate , an unprecedented milestone in the industry.

A staggering , an unprecedented milestone in the industry. Cost efficiency: Outperformed global influencer marketing benchmarks, delivering 10x better ROI than the industry average.

Outperformed global influencer marketing benchmarks, delivering than the industry average. Scalability: Successfully ran 183 ads in 90 days , showcasing the power of strategic digital marketing.

Successfully ran , showcasing the power of strategic digital marketing. Authenticity: The campaign maintained full transparency, with zero reliance on fake followers or bots, a claim that can be verified through AI tools.

India’s digital marketing industry on the global stage

Tariq Khatri’s campaign not only cements his position as a top-tier digital marketer but also highlights India’s growing dominance in the field. Compared to global influencers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast, who generate high engagement at a substantially higher cost per interaction, Khatri’s campaign has proven that Indian influencers can offer brands superior ROI. This accomplishment is likely to make India a preferred hub for global digital marketing investments.

Submission for world record recognition

Following this monumental success, the campaign has been submitted for verification to multiple Books of World Records. If confirmed, it will be the first-ever world record recognizing cost-efficiency in influencer marketing, setting a new precedent in the industry.

Industry experts weigh in

Khatri’s achievement is being hailed as a game-changer by industry experts. During the press conference, he shared his thoughts on the significance of this milestone:

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri: “This achievement is a testament to the power of strategic digital marketing and the untapped potential of Indian talent. I am honored to represent India on the global stage and hope this inspires the next generation of innovators in the digital space.”

Industry expert: “Tariq Khatri’s campaign has redefined what’s possible in influencer marketing. Brands worldwide can learn from his cost-efficient approach to maximizing engagement.”

What’s next for Tariq Khatri?

Building on this achievement, Khatri plans to collaborate with global brands, offering them unparalleled ROI through high-efficiency, high-engagement campaigns. Additionally, he aims to mentor aspiring influencers in India, helping them scale their reach and effectiveness in the competitive digital space.

As global brands seek better engagement rates and cost-efficiency, this record-setting campaign positions Indian digital marketers as formidable competitors on the world stage. With India’s digital economy set for exponential growth, Tariq Khatri’s success is a clear indicator of the opportunities awaiting both brands and influencers in the country.

