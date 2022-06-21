Tamil Nadu man buys Maruti Suzuki Eeco with 60,000 coins, aims to create awareness - Watch video

Tamil Nadu man buys Maruti Suzuki Eeco with 60,000 coins, aims to create awareness

A man from Tamil Nadu`s Dharmapuri has bought a new Maruti Suzuki Eeco from an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership by paying 60,000 coins. The man, identified as Vetrivel, purchased the Rs 6 lakh car by using 60,000 Rs 10 coin. As per Vetrivel, he paid via coins to create awareness about the use of this form of money. The sack of Rs 10 coins was saved at the grocery shop of Vetrivel’s mother.

According to the man, people are hesitant to accept Rs 10 coins in money exchanges and due to this they had a heap of these coins saved up at their home. "My mother is having a shop at Arur in Dharmapuri. No one is willing to accept the Rs 10 coin and even banks were reluctant to accept them, claiming that they don't have the facility to count the coins." Vetrivel told ANI.

A customer at Salem in Tamil Nadu paid about ₹ 6 lakh in coins of ₹ 10 denominations, to buy his dream car. pic.twitter.com/gCJud8oiBr — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 19, 2022

Vetrivel also revealed that he has seen kids playing with these Rs 10 coins as if they were worthless. He further claims that he asked the banks why the banks are not accepting these coins as the Reserve Bank of India has never said that these coins are worthless.

With an aim to create awareness on the value of Rs 10 coins, he decided to purchase a car by paying via coins. He further claimed that the dealership was not ready to accept Rs 10 coins as the payment for the car but then agreed after seeing his determination. He said he carried the coins in sacks and the money was counted there before handing over the keys to the Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

(with inputs from ANI)