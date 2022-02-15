Taking the jewelry industry to next level with her innate designs and concepts is Tanya Mehra Sood

The current century has given birth and has been home to many different industries and businesses around the world. With latest advents, advancements, cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and ideas, every different domain and niche has grown tremendously catering to millions of customers around the world. Be it be the Digital realm, FMCG, Retail, IT, healthcare, or any other sector, one thing that has been common across all of them have been new products and services, easing the job of the next gen customer. Jewelry industry as an niche and sector too has grown by double digits and has seen and witnessed great entrepreneurs and designers taking the jewelry industry to next level. We came across one such astute professional who seeks excellence in every endeavor and has made sure her actions replicates her vision, meet Tanya Mehra Sood.

Tanya Mehra Sood is an multi-faceted Indian jewelry designer and entrepreneur scaling great heights of success and setting high benchmarks for many millions to follow. She is the founder and owner of “House of Aynat” which has been one versatile destination for authentic modern day jewelry designs. House of Aynat has been the artistic manifestation of Tanya Mehra Sood and has swiftly made name for themselves within an short span of time. It is an timeless repository of creativity, grace and excellence. Tanya recollects how it was extremely difficult for her to manage her personal life, marriage, and then go ahead with House of Aynat. Starting from a small venture from home in New Delhi, Tanya has come a long way by designing beautiful handcraft jewelry. Tanya initially started with semi-precious jewels and costume jewelry for those seeking pocket-friendly alternatives for few important occasions and then gave it an twist of contemporary avatar to take the cultural ethnicity of ancient jewelry way ahead in time.

Offering extensive collection of gems, metals, pearls along with precious and semi-precious stones, House of Aynat has been one big hub and house of modern jewelry designs providing select personalized and customized jewelry merchandize to an elite list of clientele. Tanya’s dreams and vision have come true today with the launch of her brand. She opines that "Launching House of AYNAT was a long-cherished dream that has now come true. I still remember how we started as a small venture from home and now we are here launching 'House of AYNAT'. Truth be told, we have faced our share of difficulties but we overcame the challenges and emerged stronger."

We are sure that Tanya Mehra Sood will continues to take her magical run to the highest levels of developments and results going forward as well. Their bijouterie is officially available at the House of AYNAT studio, Golf Links (by appointment only) and www.houseofaynat-blu.com.

