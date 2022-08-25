Swiggy using dragons to help you track your order, here’s how

The first episode of the most-awaited Game of Thrones prequel “House of Dragon” was aired on August 22 on Disney+Hotstar which gained massive online popularity. As a result, food delivery partner, Swiggy replaced its typical guy on a motorcycle image with a dragon on the order tracking screen that provides an estimate of the time of arrival for delivery partners.

While sharing a video of its order tracking screen, Swiggy wrote, "so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet, iykyk #HOTDonHotstar." Swiggy even replaced the text on the order tracking screen as part of the promotion. It now reads, "Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way."



so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet iykyk #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/YHruKXkzov — Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 23, 2022

Fans are loving the creative promotion of the show, which has become HBO's most successful series launch. The tweet received several likes and comments.

The launch of House of the Dragon on Sunday night garnered 9.98 million viewers in the US across the HBO platform, making it "the greatest audience for any new original series in HBO's history," according to a statement released by WarnerMedia late Monday.

"House of the Dragon", which started streaming on HBO from Sunday, follows the history of House Targaryen set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events narrated in "Game of Thrones", the epic fantasy drama which ended its eight-season run in 2019.