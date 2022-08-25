Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Swiggy using dragons to help you track your order, here’s how

Swiggy replaces motorbike icon to dragon on order tracking page. Read below to know more about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Swiggy using dragons to help you track your order, here’s how
Swiggy using dragons to help you track your order, here’s how

The first episode of the most-awaited Game of Thrones prequel “House of Dragon” was aired on August 22 on Disney+Hotstar which gained massive online popularity. As a result, food delivery partner, Swiggy replaced its typical guy on a motorcycle image with a dragon on the order tracking screen that provides an estimate of the time of arrival for delivery partners.

While sharing a video of its order tracking screen, Swiggy wrote, "so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet, iykyk #HOTDonHotstar."  Swiggy even replaced the text on the order tracking screen as part of the promotion. It now reads, "Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way."
 

 

Fans are loving the creative promotion of the show, which has become HBO's most successful series launch. The tweet received several likes and comments. 

The launch of House of the Dragon on Sunday night garnered 9.98 million viewers in the US across the HBO platform, making it "the greatest audience for any new original series in HBO's history," according to a statement released by WarnerMedia late Monday.

"House of the Dragon", which started streaming on HBO from Sunday, follows the history of House Targaryen set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events narrated in "Game of Thrones", the epic fantasy drama which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.