Swiggy’s valuation raised to 8.3 billion dollars by US-based investment firm ahead of IPO

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeBusiness

Business

Swiggy’s valuation raised to 8.3 billion dollars by US-based investment firm ahead of IPO

In October last year, Invesco increased the food delivery platform’s valuation to about 7.85 billion dollars.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

article-main
Swiggy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US-based investment company Invesco has raised IPO-bound food delivery platform Swiggy’s valuation to about 8.3 billion dollars.

This is the second consecutive time the global asset management company has increased Swiggy’s value, according to regulatory filings.

In October last year, Invesco increased the food delivery platform’s valuation to about 7.85 billion dollars.

Swiggy had reached a 10.7 billion dollars valuation in a round led by Invesco in January 2022.

In May last year, Invesco slashed Swiggy’s valuation in its holding to about 5.5 billion dollars.

In November, Swiggy’s investor Prosus, in its financial filing, stated that Swiggy’s core food-delivery business grew 17 per cent and delivered gross merchandise value (GMV) of 1.43 billion dollars in the first half of FY24.

“This was led by a rise in transacting users that drove double-digit order growth and inflation in AOV,” Prosus said.

Prosus, which holds 32.7 per cent of the stake in Swiggy, mentioned trading losses reduced to 208 million dollars.

The company further said that the quick-commerce business made rapid strides as customer adoption drove order growth.

Basket sizes grew well ahead of inflation. In the last 12 months, Swiggy has facilitated the disbursement of loans worth Rs 102 crore, of which Rs 10.1 crore was disbursed in November alone.

Swiggy’s losses for the entire FY23 amounted to approximately 545 million dollars, representing an 80 per cent increase compared to around 300 million dollars in FY22.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE