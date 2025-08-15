Twitter
BUSINESS

Swiggy’s Instamart moves ahead of Zepto again in quick commerce, reclaims second spot on...

This is the first time in several months that Swiggy has overtaken Zepto in market share terms, as it continues to invest in Instamart.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Swiggy’s Instamart moves ahead of Zepto again in quick commerce, reclaims second spot on...

Based on net merchandise value (NMV), Swiggy's rapid commerce subsidiary Instamart has overtaken Zepto as the number two company. According to a Moneycontrol report, Zepto has fallen behind Swiggy’s Instamart in terms of net merchandise value (NMV). Here is everything you need to know about the latest trend in the quick-commerce industry and why Swiggy is benefiting greatly from it.

Blinkit vs Swiggy Instamart Vs Zepto

According to data released by the media report, during the week of August 4–11, Blinkit had an NMV of Rs 845 crore, whereas Swiggy's Instamart and Zepto were only able to generate an NMV of Rs 405 crore and Rs 375 crore, respectively. The real worth of the goods sold after deducting returns and cancellations from the original order value is known as Net Merchandise worth, or NMV, for those who are not familiar.

The report said that Swiggy's Instamart has surpassed Zepto in terms of market share for the first time in several months, which has experts applauding the move.  Consequently, it is unclear if Zepto will be able to reclaim the lost position from Swiggy Instamart.

Who owns Zepto?

Zepto is owned by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founders who are also the CEO and CTO, respectively. They started the company in 2021 after dropping out of Stanford University.

Aadit Palicha, CEO and co-founder of Zepto, claimed in a May development that the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a competitor company has been smearing them for the previous few days.

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha stated that the spam campaign consists of "paying bots on social media to spread a negative narrative, giving out false numbers/Excel sheets on Zepto through sources known to journalists, and calling our investors to make wild allegations about us with no empirical evidence."

What is Net Merchandise Value?

Net Merchandise Value (NMV) is the real revenue from sales after expenses such as returns, discounts, and other fees are subtracted from the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). It is, in essence, a more accurate indicator of the amount of money a company keeps from sales.

