Ahead of IPO, Swiggy has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors.

Swiggy, food delivery and quick-commerce major, is set to come out with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The company is seeking a valuation of about USD 11.3 billion (around Rs 95000 crore).

The Bengaluru-based company is aiming to garner Rs 11,327 crore from the IPO, which will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

Swiggy IPO price band

Swiggy has set a price band of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share for its maiden public issue. The issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and conclude on November 8.

Swiggy IPO lot size

A lot size has been fixed as 38 shares. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of one lot comprising 38 shares, or in multiple of 38 shares thereof.

Swiggy valuation

The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about USD 11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band. Rival Zomato, which went public in July 2021, has a market valuation of Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

Swiggy mobilises Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors

A day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription, food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors.

As per the circular, Swiggy has allotted 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at Rs 390 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 5,085 crore. Of the 13.04 crore shares allocated to anchor investors, 5.3 crore shares went to 19 domestic mutual funds, distributed across 69 investment schemes.

Swiggy Q1 results

Swiggy, founded in 2014, posted a loss of Rs 611 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, narrowing from Rs 564 crore in the same period last year.