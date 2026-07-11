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Swiggy Instamart Lands in Trouble: FSSAI issues 9 notices to e-commerce app over quality complaints, details here

Among the allegations was the delivery of infant food in a severely compromised condition, displaying signs of contamination and inadequate storage. The same product was allegedly supplied again following its return.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Swiggy Instamart Lands in Trouble: FSSAI issues 9 notices to e-commerce app over quality complaints, details here
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart, a leading quick-commerce platform, in response to numerous consumer complaints. An inquiry subsequently revealed breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. 

Why Swiggy Instamart has been issued notice?

In a post on X, the regulator said that consumers reported receiving expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart. 

Among the allegations was the delivery of infant food in a severely compromised condition, displaying signs of contamination and inadequate storage. The same product was allegedly supplied again following its return. 

Further complaints included the delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items.

FSSAI flags concern

In a post on X, the regulatory authority added, “Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.”

FSSAI has asked the platform to file a detailed explanation and compliance report. Failure to do so could lead to legal action.

Key complainst by FSSAI

FSSAI has asked the platform to file a detailed explanation and compliance report. Failure to do so could lead to legal action.  Among the main allegations, consumers said they received expired, rotten, and contaminated food items via Swiggy Instamart. The regulator also flagged that NOICE Eggs were allegedly sold under a brand category not covered by the current FSSAI licence. FSSAI has directed the food business operator to stop marketing the product unless it falls under a valid licence, and to apply for a licence modification if needed. 

 The notices further cite complaints about Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1 kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts being delivered after their expiry dates.

In a separate complaint, Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs were allegedly delivered expired and rotten, with a foul odour and visible contamination. The consumer claimed no corrective steps were taken despite multiple escalations. 

A Kakke da Paratha was also reportedly found spoiled with a bad smell, making it unfit to eat. 

FSSAI also flagged a case involving infant food that was allegedly delivered in a severely degraded and unsafe state, with signs of contamination and poor storage. According to the regulator, the same product was sent again even after the faulty item was returned. 

Other grievances included delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, as well as packaged food items that arrived damaged.

Swiggy yet to respond

Swiggy has not issued a public response yet to the nine FSSAI notices sent to Instamart. 

In a separate filing on Friday, the company said it had received a prohibition order dated July 6, 2026 from FSSAI’s Designated Officer in Karnataka for its food ordering platform, Toing. 

According to Swiggy, the order was related to updating licence details and did not involve any food safety issues. The company added that it resolved the matter and obtained an amended FSSAI licence on July 9. No penalty was levied, and it said there would be no impact on its finances or operations.

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