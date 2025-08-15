Twitter
Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy processes over 2 million orders daily, and at current platform fee levels, this generates an additional income of crores of rupees daily.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy, the food delivery major, has once again hiked its platform fee for food delivery orders, now by Rs 2. The company has increased the fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 to capitalise on the festive demand, citing a rise in customer transactions during the festive season. The food delivery platform has been consistently increasing the fees.

How much did Swiggy hike the platform fee in past?

Swiggy's fee climbed from Rs 2 in April 2023 to Rs 6 in July 2024 and Rs 10 in October 2024. The current fees of Rs 14 are a staggering 600 per cent rise in just over two years. Swiggy processes over 2 million orders daily, and at current platform fee levels, this generates an additional income of crores of rupees daily.

Swiggy Q1 FY25

Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), almost double the Rs 611 crore loss it posted in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25). On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the Bengaluru-based firm posted a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing. The widening losses were mainly due to its Quick Commerce division, Instamart, where the financial strain deepened sharply.

READ | Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Swiggy vs Zomato

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato and Swiggy have previously tested higher platform fees on high-demand days. If order volumes remained unaffected, they maintained the new fee structure. Zomato has also implemented five hikes in under two years, a 400 per cent increase. Zomato has also implemented five hikes in under two years, a 400 per cent increase.

(With inputs from IANS)

