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Swiggy hikes platform fee again, how much extra you’ll pay now?

Food delivery service Swiggy has again raised its platform fee, the fee that users need to pay to the company for using its platform, indirectly increasing the cost of ordering food through its app. The revised fee comes few days after rival Zomato raised its own fee.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Swiggy hikes platform fee again, how much extra you’ll pay now?
Swiggy has hiked its platform fee again
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Food delivery service Swiggy has again raised its platform fee, the fee that users need to pay to the company for using its platform, indirectly increasing the cost of ordering food through its app. With the latest rise in platform fee, it has now been raised to Rs 17.58 per order, inclusive of GST, higher from the previous fee of Rs 14.99.  

The revised fee comes few days after rival Zomato raised its own fee. Zomato hiked its platform fee by Rs 2.40 per order, taking the pre-GST amount to Rs 14.90, but totaling the taxes, the customers now have to pay a combined amount of Rs 17.58 per order, exactly the same as Swiggy’s new pricing. 

These similar decisions show that both food delivery companies are developing their pricing approaches on similar lines to adapt to comparable market pressures. The pressure is in turn put on customers who will now have to pay a slightly higher cost everytime they order from these platforms. 

IMG Delivery Executive I 2 1 P7AONT5O

This isn’t the first time for Swiggy to increase its platform fee. In August 2025, the company hiked the price from Rs 12 to Rs 14 in select regions, citing a spike in order volumes. The platform fee, which is a fixed charge applied to every order, has gradually become a standard component of food delivery pricing. 

Such incremental hikes, while seemingly small, can add up over time, especially for frequent users. The steady rise also highlights how platforms are fine-tuning their revenue streams without drastically altering the base price of food items. 

For Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery remains their primary source of income despite Swiggy Instamart, its everyday quick grocery delivery, and other businesses of Zomato including Blinkit, another popular quick delivery service and booking tables in restaurant, among others. This is because food delivery remains the most popular service by them.  

Analysts say that these changes in the platform fee are part of a bigger strategy to maintain profitability in the face of the current economic challenges like competitions and rising expenses. 

What’s there for users? 

Per delivery Rs 2.59 may seem like a minimal price change, however, for frequent users this transaction would become bigger over time. Swiggy’s spokesperson noted, “Platform fee is a flat charge that customers of these platforms pay on their food delivery orders,” highlighting that the fee applies consistently across locations and order sizes. 

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