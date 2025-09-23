Swiggy exists Rapido with Rs 24000000000 stake sale deal due to..., Rapido plans to expand and enter...

Swiggy has now officially and fully exited Rapido by selling its entire 12% stake for nearly Rs 2400 crore, a profitable deal for Swiggy as it gets a near 2.5X return on its investment in just over three years.

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy informed that its Board of Directors have approved "the proposal for sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ("CCPS") held by the Company in Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) to MIH Investments One BV, a company incorporated in the Netherlands".

Prosus’s Netherlands-based arm MIH Investments One B.V. acquired shares worth Rs 1,968 crore, while WestBridge Capital’s Setu AIF Trust acquired another Rs 431.5 crore. Rapido's valuation has doubled to over Rs 20,000 crores ($2.4-$2.7 billion) as compared to its valuation of $1.1 billion in 2022. In 2022, Swiggy reportedly invested $180 million in Rapido.

Rapido has raised over $500 million since inception, with investors such as Prosus, WestBridge, Nexus Venture Partners, TVS Motor, Yamaha Motor, and Shell International.

Conflict of interest

The exit comes amid Rapido's expansion plans and entering into the food delivery space with its 'Ownly' brand, that may had led to potential conflict of Interest with Swiggy. Swiggy already rivals against giants Zomato and Blinkit in this food delivery space. On July 31, Swiggy had said it is "actively re-evaluating" its investment in Rapido. It cited potential conflict of interest due to Rapido's plans to enter the food delivery space.

Swiggy has shown a strong revenue growth, with 54% year-on-year to Rs 4,961 crore. However its losses have widened. In the April–June quarter, it reported a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore, double as compared to that of the previous year.

While, Rapido has been on a growth track as its revenue surge to Rs 648 crore in FY24 from Rs 443 crore the previous year. It losses narrowed to Rs 371 crore from rs 675 crore.