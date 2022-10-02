Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti passes away: Know everything about India's 'wind man'

Tulsi Tanti the founder, chairman, and managing director of the Indian multinational company Suzlon Group, a key player in the world's renewable energy market. He oversaw the business strategic growth initiatives for the Suzlon Group, which offers a wide range of green power solutions. The company has a market capitalization of more than $1.5 billion and a global presence in 18 nations across six continents.

Tulsi Tati, a mechanical engineering graduate with a diploma, is based in Pune, Maharashtra, but she is originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. Textiles were Tulsi Tanti's previous passion. In Surat, Gujarat, he launched his textile company under the name Sulzer Synthetics P. Ltd. He founded Suzlon Energy, now valued at Rs 8,535.9 crore, in 1995.

Tulsi Tanti invested in two Vestas wind turbines in 1990 after realising their enormous potential. He founded Suzlon in 1995 and gradually stopped working in the textile industry. When combined with REpower, Suzlon Energy ranks as the fifth-largest wind turbine manufacturer in the world[5] and the biggest in Gujarat. With a 10 MW capacity, it is constructing one of India's largest wind parks of its kind.

He served as the face of India's wind energy boom, and his ascent was fueled by rapid acquisitions. Suzlon's successful capture of 50% of the market in India represents the realisation of the company's ambition to dominate the wind energy market. His downfall was also brought on by his desire for more.

Tulsi Tanti died due to cardiac arrest on the evening of October 1, a company official said on Sunday. Tanti, 64, who was also the head of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, had a cardiac arrest while travelling from Ahmedabad to Pune.

Tanti's death comes at a time when Suzlon Energy was set to open its Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on October 11. The group was looking to repay debt, fund working capital and deploy the rest for general corporate purposes.

The business established and exceeded benchmarks under Tanti's direction, becoming a significant player in the world market for renewable energy.