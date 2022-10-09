Suzlon energy appoints Vinod R Tanti as new Chairman, MD for 3 years

Representational Image

Suzlon Energy announces the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years after the demise of Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti on October 1, 2022.

According to a BSE filing, the company's board of directors approved Vinod R. Tanti's appointment as chairman and managing director, effective immediately and lasting for three years, or until October 6, 2025, at their meeting on Friday.

At the following company general meeting, the shareholders would need to approve Tanti's appointment, it was stated.

Following his appointment as managing director, Tanti resigned from his positions as full-time director and chief operating officer effective immediately, or on October 7, 2022, according to the filing.

The board also gave its approval to Girish R. Tanti's appointment as the company's executive vice chairman, effective immediately, for a term of three years.

Additionally, the board authorised Pranav Tanti's appointment as an additional director of the business, effective as of October 7.

The brothers Vinod and Girish Tanti are both related to Pranav T Tanti.

Vinod Tanti, the eldest sibling and brother of the late Tulsi Tanti, is 60 years old. He also participated in the founding of Suzlon Energy Limited.

He holds a civil engineering bachelor's degree. He has extensive management experience at Suzlon, having held various key positions for more than 34 years.

He also served as Senvion's Chief Operating Officer in Germany from June 1, 2012, to June 15, 2013, a time when Senvion was a world leader in wind turbine technology.

He has handled a variety of portfolios, including the assessment and acquisition of wind resources, product design and prototyping, comprehensive supply management, project execution, and lifecycle management through operations and maintenance services. He has a strong techno-commercial background.