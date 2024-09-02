Twitter
Business

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting

NangiaNXT adds diversity to the Nangia Group’s service spectrum while reenforcing the firm's cultural fibre, making it more agile and resilient in the face of competition.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting
NangiaNXT is a venture of the Nangia Group that is focused on blending a forward-looking vision with advanced technology and market demands. NangiaNXT is being led by Suraj Nangia, Managing Partner of Nangia Group, who is a visionary industry leader with a modern outlook. 

While helming NangiaNXT, he emphasises on drawing a clear demarcation between the two entities. NangiaNXT adds diversity to the Nangia Group’s service spectrum while reenforcing the firm's cultural fibre, making it more agile and resilient in the face of competition.

Nangia Healthcare Services, NangiaNXT’ s foray into the health sector domain is a strategic move driven by Suraj Nangia’s passion to address health sector gaps with expertise services, innovative technology-driven solutions and opportunistic partnerships. Drawing from expertise in advisory services, Nangia Healthcare Services will bring in unique value propositions in smoothed processes and futuristic healthcare solutions that would help the Group make a difference in a crowded market.

Suraj Nangia prepares his team at NangiaNXT to plan meticulously, engage with a diverse range of stakeholders and commit to transparency. His unrelenting stress on efficiency, ethics and evidence-based action lies at the core of NangiaNXT ’s professionalism. 

On the industry trends, there are a number of powerful forces at play in the professional services sector, not least digital transformation and changing client expectations, which Suraj Nangia identifies. NangiaNXT is positioning itself to take advantage of these trends through investments in technology and enhancements to service delivery models. 

This ensures that the practice remains at the forefront of industry developments while meeting the ever-changing needs of its clients.

Technology lies at the very heart of the operations at NangiaNXT and Nangia Healthcare Services. Suraj Nangia has shown keen interest in up-to-date technologies that enhance operational effectiveness and hence better outcomes for clients, including artificial intelligence and data analytics. This is likely to fundamentally alter the service delivery mechanism and create a niche in the marketplace.

Another area where Suraj’s strategic vision comes into play is in the identification and nurturing of leadership potential. He believes in mentoring and stimulating professional development of new and midlevel professionals through the lifecycle of the firm’s projects. He provides theenabling environment that motivates creativity and leadership, making sure that emerging leaders are better placed toward contributing to the firm's continued success.

Looking to the future, he has set lofty long-term goals for both NangiaNXT and Nangia Healthcare Services. His vision includes building a global footprint of the firm and leaving a legacy in excellence and innovation in the industries it serves. With these efforts, Nangia Group hopes to make an impactful difference and create a legacy that will impact the industry for generations to come.

Suraj Nangia leads as a man empowered by the mix of strategic foresight, passion of technology driven innovation, and a commitment toward developing leaders of the future. Suraj Nangia's initiatives at expanding the horizons of Nangia Groupwith his proactive analysis of presentindustry trends, embracing of modern innovations and nurturing of next generation industry leadersis set to make a firm footprint of the Nangia Group in its journey forward. 

