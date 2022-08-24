Supreme Court strikes down criminal provisions under Benami Transaction Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the provisions of 2016 amendment Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 as unconstitutional on the ground of being manifestly arbitrary. The SC stated that holding such a law that is overly broad, disproportionately harsh and operates without adequate safeguards is unconstitutional.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana held that the 1988 law was “still born” and “unconstitutional” and the 2016 amended law will apply only prospectively, and not retrospectively.

Along with the demonetization of high-value banknotes with this aim, the legislative revisions were one of the government's harshest measures in its fight against black money.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said: “Concerned authorities cannot initiate or continue criminal prosecution or confiscation proceedings for (benami) transactions entered into prior to the coming into force of the 2016 Act, (period between September 5, 1988 to October 25, 2016). As a consequence of the above declaration, all such prosecutions or confiscation proceedings shall stand quashed.”