Supreme Court praises Wipro founder Azim Premji for this gesture

Billionaire Azim Premji is known to have a big heart, which is well-documented by his philanthropy. Recently, the Supreme Court of India lauded Azim Premji for forgiving a person who had filed over 70 cases against the business tycoon.

Appreciating Premji for taking a constructive view of the matter, the SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said, “We are happy to note that Azim Hasham Premji has taken a constructive view of the matter and agreed to forgive the past conduct of R Subramanian, more so, in view of the financial issues he has faced and to take also a compassionate view of the amounts due from him to the group companies of Premji.

The person R Subramanian was seeking to “repent for his past conduct and wants to start a new chapter in his life,” and his realization brings an end to “more than 70 litigations, misconceived as they are,” the bench said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi had agreed to persuade Premji to take a “more compassionate view of the conduct” of the person on the last date of hearing. The Wipro founder has approached the SC last year to challenge a Karnataka High Court order rejecting pleas for quashing summons issued by a trial court.

The person “has assured to give the undertaking to withdraw the various proceedings pending before courts, tribunals and statutory authorities against the appellants Premji and their Group.”

The decision to take a more compassionate view is based on the condition that Premji and associates who faced a barrage of legal cases receive an apology for from Subramanian.

(With inputs from ANI)