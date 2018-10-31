Supreme Court junks Star India's plea against Trai order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) tariff order for broadcasting sector.

This would mean Trai's tariff order and interconnect regulations for pricing and packaging of TV channels offered to subscribers will be implemented on a fully basis. The new tariff order by Trai mandates broadcasters to declare the maximum retail price (MRP) within 60 days and distribution platform operators to declare network capacity fee and distribution retail price (DRP) within 180 days.

SC dismissed a petition filed by broadcasters Star India and Vijay Television challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the TRAI tariff order and interconnect regulation that was admitted on July 20, 2018. Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha pronounced the order on Tuesday.

Trai has already announced implementation of Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations 2017 on July 3 this year and had set the deadline for compliance by broadcasting companies as 31 August.

Star and Vijay Television had filed the appeal in the apex court on the grounds that the tariff regulations issued by Trai stood in conflict with the Copyright Act, 1957. Earlier, the Trai's tariff order was upheld by Madras High Court.

Star India had challenged the sector regulator TRAI's jurisdiction to frame the tariff order arguing that the exploitation of intellectual property (IP) rights are covered under Copyright Act.

Subhash Chandra, chairman, ZEE and Essel Group, said, the Supreme Court's order is the best thing that could have happened to the industry, the players in the value chain and the consumers at large.

"We have always focused on keeping consumers as our first priority and I am very glad that the Supreme Court's order has empowered the consumers across the nation. While the overall media and entertainment landscape has been evolving at a rapid pace, it is for the first time in 26 years that such a strong and positive step has been taken to eradicate the lack of transparency in the entire value chain of the broadcast and cable industry," said Chandra adding that the decision will certainly help the local cable operators (LCOs), multi-system operators (MSOs) and the broadcasters.

Following the deadline, most major broadcasters published their Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) along with the Interconnection Agreement. Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) was the first broadcaster to declare its ROI, before the expiry of the deadline. Later, other big broadcasters such as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Disney India, Turner International and Sun TV Network too declared their RIOs.

Also, Zee, in line with the tariff order, announced multiple bouquets catering to consumers of different languages across India. All Zee channels will be available on a-la-carte basis, as required by the regulations, the broadcaster had said.

According to Rajan Gupta, president, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), this is the watershed moment the industry has been waiting for. "We feel that the new framework will bring in much needed transparency, parity, promote exercising of choice for the consumer and ensure orderly growth of the sector. The onus is now on all service providers to put their best foot forward and keep consumer interest in mind by complying with the required initial timelines and activities at the earliest," he said.