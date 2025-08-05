Twitter
BUSINESS

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

The 'mystery' around Industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s death has been revealed. The British medical authorities said that Kapur died of natural causes. His mother's claims about a possible murder have now been rejected.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes, among which were left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) and ischemic heart disease

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s death sparked a power struggle among several contenders vying for control of the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group. His death was also shrouded in mystery as the CEO of the company suddenly died last month while playing polo in London. Now, the actual cause of his death has been revealed by British medical authorities, according to whom Kapur died of natural causes. The authorities informed Priya Sachdev Kapur's wife in a letter on Sunday.

What is Sunjay Kapur’s cause of death?

The Surrey Coroner's office said the investigation “has revealed he (i.e., Sunjay Kapur) died of natural causes” and mentioned left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) and ischemic heart disease as the causes of death. LVH is a medical condition in which the muscular wall of the heart's left ventricle thickens, making it difficult for blood to be pumped effectively. The condition often arises when the heart is made to work even harder than its normal rate or due to high blood pressure.

In the case of ischemic heart disease, also called coronary artery disease, the heart muscle stops receiving enough blood and oxygen, as the arteries usually become narrow. The most common reason for this is atherosclerosis, i.e., fats, cholesterol, and other substances collecting in and on the artery wall. “In light of this, the investigation has now been discontinued under Section 4 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009... There will be no need for an inquest,” the coroner's office said.

Citing sources close to Priya Kapur, NDTV said that this reason is the confirmation that there was no ‘foul play’, and the sources also said that the report had been shared with Rani Kapur, Kapur's mother, many days ago. Her subsequent claims - that he was 'murdered as part of a transnational conspiracy' are bewildering, the sources also said.

What did Sunjay Kapur’s mother allege?

Recently, Rani Kapur wrote to UK authorities urging a thorough criminal investigation into her son's ‘mysterious’ death. She claimed that the late businessman died not due to natural reasons but due to possible murder, conspiracy, and financial fraud. She also expressed her concerns about the future of the company, which she and her husband started. 

