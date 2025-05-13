Airtel's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 27.3 per cent to Rs 47,876 crore, compared to Rs 37,599 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, the Bharti Airtel founder, runs the second-largest telecom company in India. The telecom firm has announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). Airtel reported a multifold surge of 432 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore, compared to Rs 2071.6 crore in the corresponding period last year, Mint reported.

Mittal-led company's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 27.3 per cent to Rs 47,876 crore, compared to Rs 37,599 crore in the year-ago period. The company has a market cap of Rs 10.91 lakh crore. The share price of the company is Rs 1,824.50, as of May 13.

For 2024-25, Airtel posted about a fourfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33,556 crore from Rs 7,467 crore in FY24. The annual revenue from the operations of Bharti Airtel grew 15.33 per cent to Rs 1,72,985.2 crore during the reported fiscal year from Rs 1,49,982.4 crore in FY24. Bharti Airtel announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for FY25. The company had 590.51 million subscribers as of the end of March, up 2.3% quarter on quarter.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

Mittal runs Bharti Airtel, which is among India's largest mobile phone operators. According to Forbes, the Indian billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 13.6 billion. Mittal has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

