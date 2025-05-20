Eligible Airtel customers need to log on to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal continues to expand his business empire. He runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel. Now, the company has teamed up with tech giant Google to offer Airtel's postpaid and WiFi customers a Google One cloud storage subscription. This collaboration provides access to 100 GB of cloud storage for six months at no additional cost. The customers will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people. Google One is a subscription membership that helps users get more out of Google.

"All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people," the telecom firm said in a statement.

Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage, which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's customer base, the company stated.

How to avail of the offer?

Eligible Airtel customers need to log on to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit. After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a fee of Rs 125 a month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill.

Benefits of Google One storage:

-Get 100 GB cloud storage to use across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

-Keep photos, files and WhatsApp chats safely backed up to the cloud in case of damage or when switching to a new phone.

-Avail of family sharing with up to five additional people at no extra cost.