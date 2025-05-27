The 25+ top OTT platforms include Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, continues to expand his telecom business. His Airtel is the second-largest telecom firm in India, which competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Now, to lure its customers, Bharti Airtel has launched India’s first all-in-one OTT entertainment packs for prepaid users. The plan includes access to over 25 streaming platforms, including Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, SonyLiv, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium, for a single recharge at Rs 279 per month.

With this new plan, the Mittal-led company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to effortlessly enjoy international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages.

Airtel's new OTT plans

Airtel has launched four prepaid all-in-one OTT recharge plans for mobile users. The plans are priced at Rs 279 (two options under this price), Rs 598, and Rs 1,729.

The Rs 279 prepaid plan options offer one-month validity. You can either get OTT access through the Airtel Xstream Play app or via a content-only pack. The content pack includes 1GB of data valid for 30 days. Both Rs 279 plans provide the same streaming benefits.



Last week, Airtel had partnered with Google to offer Google One storage services to its postpaid services. Bharti Airtel’s shares closed at 1,847.30 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel added 1.65 million subscribers in March, the highest in the industry, bringing its user base to 386.96 million and capturing a 33.61 per cent market share.