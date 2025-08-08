Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal sells Rs 11227 crore shares of Bharti Airtel through...; market cap falls to Rs...

After Elon Musk's Grok, Google AI chatbot Gemini commits mistakes, calls itself 'fool, disgrace'
BUSINESS
The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,870.40-1,871.95 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 11,227.05 crore.
Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, through his entity, Indian Continent Investment Ltd, has divested nearly one per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 11,227 crore. The shares were sold through open market transactions. Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL) is one of the promoters of Gurugram-based Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom firm.
According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Indian Continent Investment Ltd offloaded a total of 6 crore equity shares in two tranches or a 0.98 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel. The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,870.40-1,871.95 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 11,227.05 crore.
After the latest transaction, ICIL's holding in Bharti Airtel has come down to 1.49 per cent from 2.47 per cent. Also, the holding of promoters has reduced to 50.27 per cent from 51.25 per cent. Details of the buyers of Bharti Airtel's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.
Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 3.28 per cent to close at Rs 1,859.50 apiece on the NSE. Its market cap stands at Rs 11.14 lakh crore, as of August 8. The company's boss, Sunil Mittal, is one of the richest men in the world. He has a net worth of USD 13.4 billion, as of Forbes.
