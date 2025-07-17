Sunil Mittal makes BIG move as Airtel teams up with Perplexity offering FREE subscription of...; check details

This subscription is priced at Rs 17,000 annually, but it will be available to 360 million users of Airtel, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH subscribers.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal has made a big move by teaming up with AI-powered search platform Perplexity. Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom firm, has announced a partnership with Perplexity to offer its premium Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all Airtel customers. The validity of the subscription will be for one year. This subscription is priced at Rs 17,000 annually, but it will be available for free to 360 million users of Airtel, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH subscribers.

Perplexity vs Perplexity Pro version

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions. The Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. This marks Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom company.

How to get the Perplexity Pro version

Airtel users can avail this offer by logging in to the Airtel Thanks App. The said offer is live till January 17, 2026.

Tap on the hamburger menu on the top-right side of your screen. Go to Rewards and OTTs. Tap on ‘Rewards’. You will see the Perplexity Pro offer under ‘Collect Rewards’. Tap on ‘Claim Now’ and then tap on ‘Proceed’.

Perplexity Pro benefits

Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models like GPT 4.1, Claude. It also offers the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life.

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, said, "This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done."