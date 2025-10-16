Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

The DoT conducted a sample CAF (customer application form) audit for August 2025, and alleged violation of terms and conditions by Bharti Airtel.

The telecom department has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.14 lakh on Bharti Airtel, the telecom firm owned by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, PTI reported. The fine is imposed for violating subscriber rules in the Karnataka circle, a regulatory filing stated on Thursday.

According to the license agreement, the company is required to ensure adequate verification of customers before enrolling them as subscribers and comply with the instructions issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT) in this regard. The DoT conducted a sample CAF (customer application form) audit for August 2025, and alleged violation of terms and conditions by Bharti Airtel with respect to subscriber verification norms under the license agreement.

Bharti Airtel shares

Shares of India's second-largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, closed at Rs 1,970.20 on Thursday, October 16. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 11.81 lakh crore. The telecom company competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Vi.

Sunil Mittal's Net Worth

The telecom tycoon saw the biggest jump in his net worth in 2025. His net worth grew USD 3.5 billion to USD 34.2 billion in 2025, according to Forbes India's Richest 2025 list.