Suniel Shetty's advice to Byju's amid layoffs: 'Be like Rahul Dravid'

Suniel Shetty, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur has reacted to Byju's laying off 2500 employees on Monday. On LinkedIn, the actor expressed his desire for people to believe that the company's choice was not made lightly. He also wished for the earliest possible return to work for the fired employees.

"A recent article about a company laying off 2500 of its employees, was a tough one to swallow. Times 4, that’s 10000 lives affected. I’d like to think that this wasn't an easy decision to make. Praying that the impacted ones are able to get back on their feet at the earliest," Suniel Shetty wrote without naming Byju's.

"While valuations and fundraising activity saw a sharp rise over the last few years, it is now clear that of late the global sentiment has turned somewhat conservative."

Suniel Shetty added that he continues to believe in the ‘India story’. "Among other factors, our population and its aspirations still present good businesses a huge opportunity to continue their growth, even if it's at a slower rate than earlier," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The Bollywood actor and entrepreneur has given a lot of advice in a LinkedIn post without naming the company. He said that at this time companies should think like Rahul Dravid.

"Think long term. Think sprint vs marathon. Think Rahul Dravid. Stable and slow is just as great," the actor added.

The management wants Byjus to become a profit making company by March 2023. This is the reason that the company will lay off 2500 employees or 5 percent people in the next 6 months.