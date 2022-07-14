Sundar Pichai says Google may 'pause development': Why is Google slowing the hiring process?

Sundar Pichai (File photo)

Many of the world's top tech companies have laid off employees amid fears of a global economic downturn. Google, one of the world's biggest companies, has also announced measures to weather the possible economic storm. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has said the company would slow down its hiring process. Pichai said the company would not freeze hirings but just slow down the drive. He said Google would focus hiring for their engineering, technical and other critical roles.

Sunder Pichai said Google added 10,000 employees in the second quarter, which shows the company's "excitement about long-term opportunities, even in uncertain times".

He said the company will focus on supporting its most important opportunities and long-term priorities.

Pichai's communication to its employees was reported by Bloomberg. He said in the communication that the company needs to be more entrepreneurial and work with greater urgency and more hunger. He said the processes in the company needed to be streamlined. "In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," he added.

Why is Google slowing down the hiring process?

Sunder Pichai blamed "uncertain global economic outlook" for the decision. He said Google is not immune to economic downturn. However, he said the company must view obstacles as opportunities.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, had to face a massive dip in share price (21 percent) this financial year. The company registered a slowed growth of 23 percent in the first quarter. It had estimated a growth of 34 percent. Many technology companies have also laid off thousands of employees amid fears of global economic uncertainty. These companies include Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix.

This comes amid a whopping 9.1 percent inflation in the United States, highest in the past four decades.