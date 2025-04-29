Sundar Pichai's salary was about 32 times more than the median Google employee's. Pichai had earned USD 8.8 million in 2023.

Working at Google is a dream for many, as it is one of the biggest tech giants in the world. The company also offers impressive salaries and perks to its employees. But do you ever wonder how much its CEO Sundar Pichai earns? Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, has revealed the salary of its CEO, stating that Pichai took home USD 10.73 million in 2024, MoneyControl reported. It was about 32 times more than the median employee. Pichai earned USD 8.8 million in 2023, which means he received a nearly USD 2 million raise in 2024. The average full-time Google employee earned USD 331,894 last year, up 5 per cent from 2023.

Sundar Pichai’s compensation package

His major compensation came from stock awards and the "All Other Compensation" category. His base salary was USD 2 million. Alphabet also spent a whopping USD 8.27 million to keep Pichai safe. It was a 22 per cent increase over the USD 6.78 million spent the year before. Other categories included his retirement plan and use of company aircraft or cars.

"Due to Sundar's significant public profile, Alphabet provides him with security protection," Alphabet's 2025 proxy statement reads. "In 2024, Sundar's security arrangements included residential security and consultation fees, security monitoring services, car and driver services, and personal security during all travel." Pichai has been the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet since 2019. He has worked at Google since 2004. He became Google's CEO in 2015. According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is USD 1.1 billion, as of April 29. Pichai is currently at 2844 spot in the world billionaires' list.

