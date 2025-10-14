Sundar Pichai’s Google to invest Rs 1331866500000 in THIS Indian city, know why IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Google to explore Andamans as 'strategic location'

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said Google's investment would play a crucial role in India's AI Mission.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Google to explore opportunities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, citing the region’s strategic location for establishing undersea cable networks. The minister said the islands could serve as a crucial digital gateway connecting India with Australia, Southeast Asia, and beyond, easing pressure on existing routes through Singapore. His remarks came as Google announced a landmark USD15 billion investment to set up a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during Bharat AI Shakti, an event hosted by Google in New Delhi. The upcoming Visakhapatnam hub will be Google’s largest AI facility outside the United States, marking a significant milestone in India’s emergence as a global technology powerhouse.

Speaking at the event, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the new centre would transform Visakhapatnam into a global hub for AI innovation, serving not only India but also other regions across Asia. “This gigawatt-scale AI hub will house data locally and help power AI-driven solutions across sectors,” Kurian said, adding that the investment underscores Google’s long-term commitment to India’s digital growth and sustainable data infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the event, hailed the development as a major step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. “We brought Microsoft to Hyderabad earlier, and today, Google is coming to Visakhapatnam. This will drive India’s AI transformation,” Naidu said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the Visakhapatnam AI hub would not only strengthen India’s AI Mission but also create new opportunities for skill development and employment in the IT sector. He emphasized the need to look beyond the mainland and tap into the Andamans’ potential as a digital infrastructure corridor. “The Andaman Islands are strategically positioned for undersea cable networks that can strengthen India’s global connectivity footprint,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the partnership, describing it as “a reflection of harmony between progressive policymaking and dynamic governance.” She said the project demonstrates India’s readiness to lead the next wave of technological transformation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for IT, Electronics, and Communications, said the collaboration represents India at its best, where both the state and central governments align to drive innovation. “At this juncture, it’s not just Andhra Pradesh playing an important role, but India shaping the global digital landscape,” he said.

The landmark agreement between Google and the Andhra Pradesh government anchors the ambitious AI City Vizag project, which includes a 1 GW hyperscale data centre campus. The project promises clean energy integration, cutting-edge AI innovation, and up to 1.8 lakh new jobs, positioning Visakhapatnam as a cornerstone of India’s AI-powered future.