Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'
How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...
IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?
Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...
Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL
India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'
Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'
BUSINESS
It will be Google's largest capacity development and biggest investment in Asia. It is a part of Alphabet's multi-billion-dollar expansion plan of its data centre portfolio across the region in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.
In what may be called its first massive investment in India, Google will invest $6 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt data centre and its power infrastructure in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The US giant Alphabet will invest $2 billion in renewable energy capacity that will be used to power the data centre. It will be Google's largest capacity development and biggest investment in Asia. It is a part of Alphabet's multi-billion-dollar expansion plan of its data centre portfolio across the region in countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
Sundar Pichai is the CEO of both search engine giant Google and its parent firm Alphabet. Alphabet announced in April this year its commitment to spend about $75 billion to build data centre capacity. This will come despite the economic uncertainty consequent to U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariff decisions.
(
The decision to invest in India has not been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, who is in Singapore to discuss investments with the government and business leaders there. Alphabet, too, is silent on this. Referring to the decision of Sify Technology to open a 550-MW data centre in the state, Nara Lokesh said, "We've made certain announcements like Sify, which are public." He added, "There are certain announcements which are not yet public. In October, we will make those announcements."
He further said that Andhra Pradesh has already finalised investments in data centres with a total capacity of 1.6 GW. Lokesh added that it aims to build 6 GW of data centres over the next five years from nearly zero currently.