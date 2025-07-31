Twitter
Business

BUSINESS

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...

It will be Google's largest capacity development and biggest investment in Asia. It is a part of Alphabet's multi-billion-dollar expansion plan of its data centre portfolio across the region in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called its first massive investment in India, Google will invest $6 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt data centre and its power infrastructure in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The US giant Alphabet will invest $2 billion in renewable energy capacity that will be used to power the data centre. It will be Google's largest capacity development and biggest investment in Asia. It is a part of Alphabet's multi-billion-dollar expansion plan of its data centre portfolio across the region in countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Alphabet to invest $75 billion on data centre

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of both search engine giant Google and its parent firm Alphabet. Alphabet announced in April this year its commitment to spend about $75 billion to build data centre capacity. This will come despite the economic uncertainty consequent to  U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariff decisions. 

 

(

What did Andhra Pradesh govt say?

The decision to invest in India has not been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, who is in Singapore to discuss investments with the government and business leaders there. Alphabet, too, is silent on this. Referring to the decision of Sify Technology to open a 550-MW data centre in the state,  Nara Lokesh said, "We've made certain announcements like Sify, which are public." He added, "There are certain announcements which are not yet public. In October, we will make those announcements."

He further said that Andhra Pradesh has already finalised investments in data centres with a total capacity of 1.6 GW. Lokesh added that it aims to build 6 GW of data centres over the next five years from nearly zero currently.

