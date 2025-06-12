Speaking at Bloomberg’s Technology Summit, Pichai emphasised that the next CEO must ensure Google’s tools and innovations continue to positively impact people's lives.

At a San Francisco tech conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed the qualities needed for the future leader of the tech giant. While not naming potential successors, Pichai stressed the importance of understanding the power and responsibility of leading Google.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s Technology Summit, Pichai emphasised that the next CEO must ensure Google’s tools and innovations continue to positively impact people's lives. He highlighted the significant role of artificial intelligence in shaping Google’s operations and noted that the future leader would have an "extraordinary AI companion" to assist them, underlining AI's deep integration into the company's future.

Pichai addressed concerns about AI and job displacement, stating that AI would enhance engineers' productivity by handling repetitive tasks, not replacing them. He also mentioned that Google plans to continue hiring more engineers by 2026.

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Lex Fridman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed concerns about calls for his resignation, responding to claims that Google was falling behind in the AI race.

Pichai said, “There’s a lot to discuss. As CEO, my key strategy has been to ensure the company takes an AI-first approach, aiming to develop AGI responsibly and release products that are highly useful for people. Even during challenging times last year, I was confident in our internal progress. I made several significant decisions, such as integrating the Brain and DeepMind teams and establishing Google DeepMind."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans to hire more engineers by next year to grow their innovative team.

“Across the company, we’ve achieved a 10% increase in engineering efficiency thanks to AI," said Pichai. “However, we need to bring in more engineers because the range of opportunities is widening."

Sundar Pichai's personal life

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in 1972, Pichai's schooling was completed in Chennai. He holds a degree in metallurgical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

The 53-year-old has an M.S. from Stanford University in material sciences and engineering, as well as an MBA from the Wharton School. In 2015, Pichai became Google's CEO, taking over from Page, who then led the newly formed Alphabet. Under Pichai's leadership, Google has prioritized the development of AI-enhanced products and services, designed to assist users in diverse ways.