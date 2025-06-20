Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun TV Network, has received a legal notice from his younger brother and DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran.

The Maran family, one of India’s most influential media families, is in the spotlight again. This time it is due to a bitter legal feud. Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun TV Network, has received a legal notice from his younger brother and DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran. The legal notice accuses Kalanithi Maran of fraudulently taking control of Sun TV Network at a time when their father, senior DMK leader Murasoli Maran, was terminally ill. Dayanidhi claims Kalanithi, with the help of seven others including his wife Kavery Maran, misused company shares, forged documents, and went ahead with illegal decisions, including exceeding the share allotment limit without board approval.

He has also raised questions about the IPO process and how funds were allegedly diverted to other ventures, according to Financial Express.

Notably, Sun TV Network shares dropped over 4% on Friday.

At the heart of the issue is a media empire that spans 37 television channels and reaches over 140 million homes across India. Kalanithi Maran’s wealth is deeply tied to this media network. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, his net worth is over Rs 30,000 crore. He is ranked 83rd in the 2024 Forbes list of India’s richest people and holds the 1,357th spot globally.

Kalanithi and his wife, Kavery Maran—also the Executive Director of Sun TV—reportedly earn a combined annual income of Rs 175 crore. Between 2018 and 2023, the couple reportedly took home an annual income of Rs 88 crore, with Rs 13.87 crore as fixed salary and Rs 73.63 crore as bonuses.

This legal row comes just months after Sun TV expanded its reach with the launch of Sun Neo, a Hindi general entertainment channel.