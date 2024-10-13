Speaking about the former Chairman of Tata Sons, Murty praised him as a man of great integrity who deeply cared about the well-being of his employees

Sudha Murty recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late business tycoon Ratan Tata, calling him "a legend" and marking his demise as the end of an era. Speaking about the former Chairman of Tata Sons, Murty praised him as a man of great integrity who deeply cared about the well-being of his employees.

Murty shared an anecdote from when she invited Tata to visit her alma mater, BBB College of Engineering, located in a small town. To her surprise, Tata accepted her invitation and spent a day at the college, impressing her with his simplicity.

Recalling another memory from the 1990s, Murty mentioned how she had asked Tata for pictures of Jamshedji Tata and JRD Tata, and he promptly arranged for them. She still keeps those pictures in her office.

Murty also highlighted Tata's enthusiasm for innovation, his warmth, and his "enormous patience," qualities that inspired her in many ways. She revealed that she learned philanthropy from the Tata family and commended Tata’s generosity, noting that the Tata Trusts were always open to supporting worthy causes.

Describing Tata’s passing as a "personal loss," Murty reflected on his legacy of kindness and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 in Mumbai after battling age-related health issues. He had been a prominent figure not only in business but also in philanthropy throughout his life.

Murty began her own career at Tata Engineering & Locomotive Company (TELCO), where she was hired after addressing gender bias in the company through a postcard to the chairman.