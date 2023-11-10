Sudha Murty on her relationship with daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan, says 'I don't...'

Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, recently launched a new animated series Story Time with Sudha Amma on YouTube and said, "The content is mine but it’s Aparna’s baby."

Educator, author, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, recently opened up about her relationship with her daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan and said that they have no issues with each other on both personal and professional fronts.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudha Murty said that it was her daughter-in-law's idea to launch the animated series. Aparna Krishnan took a couple of years to put it all together with her mother-in-law.

Speaking about the same, Aparna Krishnan said, "The inspiration came from the readers. From book clubs to book launches, everywhere we went people would say ‘Where can we see more of Mrs Murty’s content?’ We realised the demand. This was the best way to reach every child in town, city, and village of India. With a visual media platform like YouTube, we have tried to convert her best stories into an animated series for everyone to watch and enjoy."

Sudha Murty was also asked about her relationship with her daughter-in-law. She said, "There was no problem, touch wood. This is because I gave my story. Rest, I didn’t bother. I don't interfere in her work. I feel it’s her domain I should not interfere without knowledge. Neither of us had that much time to get into each other and misunderstand each other. Most of the time she is busy with her work and I am also travelling. She is good, efficient and she will do a good job why should I worry?"

