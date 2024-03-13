Twitter
Business

‘Sudha Murty got a ringside seat…’: Akshata Murty lauds philanthropist mother as role model

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, who began her career in computer science and became the first female engineer to be hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha last week.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Sudha Murty with her family
Sudha Murty is one the most celebrated philanthropists in the country right now. With a massive net worth of over Rs 775 crore, Sudha Murty is famously known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10000 from her emergency funds to her husband Narayana Murthy to start Infosys, which currently has market cap of Rs 677000 crore. Sudha Murty, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Padma Shri (2006) and Padma Bhushan (2023). Just like her Sudha Murty, her daughter Akshata Murty has also made a name for herself. She is Britain’s First Lady and recently she praised her mother Sudha Murty as a role model for women as she highlighted the importance of mentors for women and girls in business.

“I know the phenomenal work that goes into running a business. My mother’s endeavours in science, technology, engineering and maths allowed her to push boundaries both academically and professionally and gave her a ringside seat to the technological revolution,” she said.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, who began her career in computer science and became the first female engineer to be hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha last week for her contribution to social work and education. The 73-year-old engineer-turned-philanthropist's nomination to the Upper House of Parliament coincided with International Women's Day on March 8.

Sudha Murty, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Padma Shri (2006) and Padma Bhushan (2023).

“I hope other women and girls are inspired by role models around them to pursue their own passions,” added Akshata Murty, who until recently was director of Catamaran Ventures UK – an early-stage investment firm with a focus on British brands.

