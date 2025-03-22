She also spoke about the personal sacrifices she made while balancing family life with her husband's demanding career.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has shared her views on the ongoing debate about the 70-hour work week. The discussion began after her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, suggested that young professionals should consider working longer hours to improve productivity.

In an interview with NDTV, Sudha Murty said that when people are truly passionate about their work, time never feels like a limitation. She recalled that her husband worked more than 70 hours per week in the early days of Infosys, which helped turn his vision into reality despite limited funds.

“There’s no magic wand that made Infosys successful. It was sheer hard work, along with a mix of luck, the right timing, and being in the right place,” she said.

She also spoke about the personal sacrifices she made while balancing family life with her husband's demanding career. She accepted that his work required long hours and decided not to complain about his absence.

“I made that decision, and I also decided that there was no point in cribbing and telling my husband, ‘Oh, you are not there,’ because he was doing something bigger,” she explained.

She acknowledged that this level of dedication is not unique to her husband. Professionals in other fields, such as doctors and journalists, also put in long hours to succeed in their careers.

Sudha Murty emphasised the importance of creating one’s own path and staying occupied. "I started writing more during that time," she shared.

Reflecting on time management, Sudha Murty pointed out that everyone, regardless of their background, has the same 24 hours in a day.

“How you choose to spend it is up to you. If you want to do something passionately, it requires time. And if you are passionate about your work, then your partner should support it,” she concluded.