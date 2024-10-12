Here are five lesser-known facts about Ratan Tata

From business titans to political leaders to the film fraternity, the entire nation is mourning the death of the veteran and the most beloved industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished forever. The final rites of Ratan Tata were held on Thursday evening with full state honors at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.

Among the most successful industrialists India has ever produced is Ratan Tata. His private romantic life, though, hasn't made news. Let’s take a look at Ratan Tata’s lesser-known facts about his love life.

Why did Ratan Tata never marry?

Ratan Tata remained unmarried throughout his life, despite falling in love four times. In an interview, Tata revealed that though he came close to marriage multiple times, circumstances never allowed the relationship to reach that stage. Reflecting on his decision, Tata said, 'I was serious about getting married four times, but every time, I backed out due to various fears'. He was particularly close to marriage while working in the U.S., but his return to India amidst the backdrop of the India-China war ended the relationship. Business tycoon Tata and actress Simi Garewal shared a close bond, but the duo parted ways. Ratan, after his romantic experiences, shifted his focus entirely to expanding the Tata Group.

Was Ratan Tata adopted and not JRD Tata's biological son?

On December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was born into a Parsi household in Bombay, British India (now known as Mumbai). Sooni Commissariat and Naval Tata were his parents. Ratan Tata's parents separated when he was only ten years old. Following that, he was formally adopted by his grandmother, Nawazbai Tata, via the J.N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. Ratan Tata was raised alongside his stepbrother, Noel Tata (the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata).

What was the religion of late chairman emeritus of Tata Sons?

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. Ratan Tata was a member of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith. He was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) on December 28, 1937, to a Parsi Zoroastrian family. The Tata family is an Indian business family that originated in Navsari, Gujarat.

Who is Noel Tata? How did he succeed Ratan Tata as head of Tata Trusts?

Tata Trusts, in an official statement, confirmed the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as its new chairman after the demise of Ratan Tata, who served as esteemed chairman of Tata Group for decades and Chairman of the trust. According to the statement from Tata Trusts, the Trustees of various Trusts that comprise the Tata Trusts met at a joint meeting held in Mumbai on Friday. In separate meetings held immediately, thereafter, it was unanimously decided to appoint Noel Naval Tata as the Chairman of the various Trusts that constitute the Tata Trusts and also designate him as Chairman, Tata Trusts. His appointment comes into place effective immediately.

What happened to Ratan Tata?

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata breathed his last on October 9 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".

For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. The billionaire himself said on October 7 that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions. Ratan Tata also dismissed reports of his hospitalisation due to a drop in blood pressure. In a social media post, the renowned industrialist assured his followers that he was fine. He was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.