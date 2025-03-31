His story proves that success is a combination of hard work, strategic thinking, and the courage to seize opportunities.

Success is not just about hard work—it’s about vision, determination, and strategic thinking. The journey of MP Ahammed, the founder of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is a perfect example of this. From humble beginnings as a spice trader to leading a global jewellery brand, his story is one of determination and smart business decisions.

Ahammed started his career trading spices like cardamom, pepper, and coconuts in Kozhikode. However, he soon realised that the spice industry had its limitations. Observing the jewellery market, he noticed that it was highly unorganized but had great potential. This insight led him to take a bold step—he decided to create a structured and customer-focused jewellery brand. With careful planning and confidence, he established Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a brand that would later become a household name.

Founded in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds started with a revenue of just $5 million. Under Ahammed’s leadership, the brand expanded rapidly. Today, it has over 350 showrooms across nine countries, making it one of the largest jewellery retailers in the world. His business model, built on trust, transparency, and quality, has set new standards in the industry.

Ahammed’s entrepreneurial journey did not stop with jewellery. The Malabar Group expanded into multiple sectors, including real estate, retail, and organic farming. The company collaborated with Eham Digitals, a manufacturer of household appliances, and Green Thumb, which promotes organic farming.

In 2014, Malabar Developers launched the Travancore shopping complex project, India’s first green mall. Designed to meet international standards, the Mall of Travancore was inaugurated by former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

He revolutionised the jewellery industry by bringing organisation and customer trust into a traditionally unstructured market. His story proves that success is a combination of hard work, strategic thinking, and the courage to seize opportunities.