Narayana Murthy emphasizes a 70-hour workweek, entrepreneurship, and relentless effort as essential for India’s progress and global respect.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again emphasized the need for young Indians to embrace a 70-hour workweek to help the nation achieve global excellence. Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary event in Kolkata, Murthy underlined the importance of hard work in making India a prosperous and respected country. Addressing a gathering that included industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, he stressed, “We have to work hard and work towards making India number one.”

Murthy supported his argument with stark statistics, stating that 800 million Indians currently rely on free rations, highlighting the widespread poverty in the country. “If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will?” he asked. He also drew comparisons with China, pointing out that a Chinese worker is reportedly 3.5 times more productive than an Indian worker. “If we continue to make excuses, we will remain wretched, filthy, and poor,” he added.

Reflecting on his own ideological evolution, Murthy shared how his early years were shaped by Nehru-era socialism. However, a transformative experience in Paris during the 1970s made him rethink his views. Observing the prosperity and efficiency in Western countries compared to the poverty and disorganization in India, Murthy became convinced that job creation and entrepreneurship were the keys to eradicating poverty.

Murthy strongly advocated for what he called “compassionate capitalism,” a model that blends wealth creation with social responsibility. He explained that entrepreneurs play a crucial role in nation-building by creating jobs, generating wealth, and contributing taxes that fund infrastructure and public services. “The government has absolutely no role in entrepreneurship,” he stated, adding that performance and global excellence are essential for India to earn respect on the world stage.

He urged India’s youth to focus on relentless effort, innovation, and self-improvement, warning against complacency. “If we don’t dedicate ourselves to realizing our potential, we will continue to be shunned by the world,” he said.

Murthy concluded on a positive note, praising Kolkata as “the most cultured place in the entire country.” His call for hard work and responsibility resonated as a challenge to India’s youth to rise above limitations and work towards a brighter future.