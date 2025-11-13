STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets

At the forefront of this shift is STOEX, with an objective to become a regulated marketplace that bridges traditional assets with blockchain technology.

Over the past three years, the tokenisation of real-world assets has grown nearly fivefold, reaching a market size of USD 30 billion by Q3 2025, with projections estimating it could expand to USD 30 trillion by 2030–2034 as regulated infrastructure and institutional adoption accelerate. What began as early pilots in private credit and U.S. Treasuries has now evolved into one of the most significant transformations in global finance.

At the forefront of this shift is STOEX, with an objective to become a regulated marketplace that bridges traditional assets with blockchain technology. Designed to make real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and funds investable, tradable, and transparent, STOEX enables fractional ownership and continuous liquidity within a compliance-first framework.

STOEX is accelerating its global expansion by entering the United Arab Emirates, a key hub for capital, innovation, and responsible digital asset regulation. This strategic move reinforces the company's mission to make real-world assets investable, tradable, and transparent for investors in the UAE, APAC, and EMEA regions.

Why the UAE, and why now

The UAE is a natural home for regulated tokenisation. With forward-leaning policymakers, sophisticated institutions, and a rapidly growing private wealth segment, the market is primed for compliant, institutional-grade infrastructure. STOEX brings a permissioned, compliance-first marketplace where investors can discover and trade fractional interests in real-world assets with KYC and AML controls, auditability, and clear settlement rails.

What this means for investors

This expansion delivers three tangible benefits:

Access: Fractional ownership lowers entry barriers to high-quality assets. Investors can build diversified portfolios across commodities and real assets, without the operational complexity that usually comes with them.

Transparency: On STOEX, price discovery happens directly on the marketplace, providing investors with real-time bids and offers rather than opaque, platform-set marks. Asset information, lifecycle events, and on-chain proofs are designed to reduce asymmetry and build trust.

Liquidity and control: The secondary market enables 24/7 trading of tokenised positions, giving investors the flexibility to adjust exposure as opportunities change. Settlement is designed to be straightforward, bridging familiar finance processes with the advantages of blockchain records.

Welcoming Sudeep Chatterjee as Chief Executive Officer

To drive this objective across the UAE, APAC, and EMEA, STOEX is pleased to announce the appointment of Sudeep Chatterjee as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Chatterjee brings over two decades of experience across capital markets, trading platforms, and digital assets, having successfully built and scaled new products globally. In his capacity as CEO, he holds overall responsibility for building the company's vision, strategy, technology and products, growth, as well as for licensing, regulatory, compliance, and governance at STOEX. He will also serve as the designated “Responsible Individual” under the regulatory framework, leading the build-out of a compliant multi-asset, multi-chain, multi-jurisdiction marketplace for retail, qualified, and institutional investors.

“My experience across traditional finance and digital assets aligns closely with what STOEX stands for, which is bringing institutional standards of governance and risk management into the world of tokenised markets,” said Mr Chatterjee. “Our goal is to ensure investors gain the efficiency of digital innovation without compromising on trust or transparency.”

Outlook: A regulated path forward

As STOEX accelerates its regulated global expansion, the commitment to investor protection, with regulatory collaboration and operational transparency, remains paramount. That means being open about every detail, making onboarding simple but thorough, and keeping the marketplace fair with transparent pricing and no hidden spreads.

The next phase will focus on quality and scale, onboarding institutional-grade asset programs, expanding sponsor partnerships, and giving investors a gateway to an expansive and transparent way to access real-world assets.

STOEX is shaping the market infrastructure for tokenised real assets with a responsible approach, a global outlook, and a firm focus on investors at every step.