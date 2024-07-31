Stocks of this company of Anil Ambani zoom past Rs 200 after witnessing dramatic 99% fall

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Stocks of this company of Anil Ambani zoom past Rs 200 after witnessing dramatic 99% fall

Over the past five days, it has surged by 13%, and recent trading sessions saw the price soar to Rs 205

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Stocks of this company of Anil Ambani zoom past Rs 200 after witnessing dramatic 99% fall
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, Indian businessman, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a financial world often defined by unpredictable twists, one stock is now capturing attention with its dramatic turnaround. Following an enormous decline of about 99%, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure is currently in the news. 

Back in August 2008, Reliance Infra’s stock was valued at a staggering Rs 2,500. However, by January 2020, it had dropped to a dismal Rs 25. Now, after years of recession, the stock is making waves. Over the past five days, it has surged by 13%, and recent trading sessions saw the price soar to Rs 205. On Wednesday, it continued its ascent, closing at Rs 207, marking a 2.85% rise from the previous day.

The remarkable resurgence follows predictions by market analysts who had forecasted the stock might cross the Rs 200 mark. Jigar S Patel, a senior analyst at Anand Rathi, had anticipated that Reliance Infra’s stock could reach this level, provided it overcame certain resistance points. His projections are now materialising as the stock's market cap rises to Rs 8,200 crore.

What makes this rebound extraordinary is the stock’s history. On January 4, 2008, Reliance Infra's stock price was Rs 2,514. By January 10, 2020, it had nearly vanished to Rs 24.90. The recent surge represents not just a recovery but a substantial profit for long-term investors. Over five years, the stock has delivered a staggering return of 306.49%, turning every Rs 1 lakh invested in August 2019 into Rs 4 lakh today.

Investors who bought the stock five years ago have seen their investments quadruple. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

Wayanad landslide: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala

Wayanad landslide: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala

Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him

Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement