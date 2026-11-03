Stock Market Rally: Sensex jumps 1,225 points, Nifty closes above 23,800; 5 Key reasons

Meta Description: Sensex surged 1,225 points and Nifty closed above 23,800 as Indian stock markets rallied. Here are five key factors behind the sharp rise in the stock market.

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices rising more than 1%. The rally came a day after the markets closed at a seven-week high, supported by softer crude oil prices, hopes of a possible review of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax structure and fresh buying by foreign investors.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,225 points, or 1.62%, to close at 76,917.85. The NSE Nifty50 gained 370 points, or 1.58%, to settle at 23,810.85.

The rally added nearly Rs 4 lakh crore to the total market value of companies listed on the BSE. Their combined market capitalisation rose to around Rs 486 lakh crore.

IndiGo and HDFC Bank led the Sensex gainers, with both stocks rising around 3%. UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys also gained nearly 2% each. Reliance Industries was among the major losers, falling a little over 1% after rising sharply in the previous session.

Why did the stock market rise today? 5 key reasons

1. Hopes of an LTCG tax review

Investor sentiment improved after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would consider requests from foreign investors to review the long-term capital gains tax structure.

The possibility of changes to the tax could encourage more foreign investors to put money into Indian equities. Overseas investors have been reducing their exposure to Indian markets in recent months.

2. Lower crude oil prices

Crude oil prices remained below the levels of around $110 per barrel seen in recent weeks. Brent crude traded below $105 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stayed below $97.

Lower oil prices are generally positive for India because the country imports a large part of its crude oil requirements. Cheaper oil can help reduce pressure on inflation, businesses and the rupee.

3. Concerns over AI-driven stocks

The recent rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks has started showing signs of slowing down. Although Apple reported better-than-expected earnings for the July-September quarter, concerns over higher AI-related expenses and rising memory costs have raised questions about its future profit margins.

Indian equities are increasingly being seen as an alternative to the AI-driven investment trend. This has also supported buying in domestic stocks.

4. Foreign investors return to Indian markets

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth nearly Rs 3,115 crore on Monday, according to provisional NSE data.

This is a positive change after months of heavy selling in September and the first half of October. Foreign investors returned to buying during the latter half of October, and the trend continued in November.

5. Rupee gains against US dollar

The Indian rupee also strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday. It opened at 94.6550 against the dollar, compared with its previous close of 94.90.

A stronger rupee and lower crude oil prices helped improve market sentiment.