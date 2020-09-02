Stock market opens in red, PSU banks on low swing

Headlines

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders under ‘house arrest’, NC offices sealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

HomeBusiness

Business

Stock market opens in red, PSU banks on low swing

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. Later, the equity benchmark indices traded marginally higher during early hours on Wednesday with IT stocks gaining ground but public sector bank slipping due to profit-booking

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 10:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. Later, the equity benchmark indices traded marginally higher during early hours on Wednesday with IT stocks gaining ground but public sector bank slipping due to profit-booking

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,892.64 points and touched a high point of 38,991.17. The Sensex touched a low of 38,880.32 points.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex up by 16 points or 0.04% at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 too gained by 16 points or 0.14% at 11,486.

Analysts said the market mood was subdued despite defence forces from India and China holding talks to defuse the escalating border tensions.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1.4%, metal by 1% and realty by 0.7%.

Nifty PSU bank dipped by 0.6%.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel was up by 3.7% at Rs 195.90 per share, UltraTech Cement by 2.7% and Cipla by 1.2%.IT stocks moved up with Tech Mahindra and Wipro gaining by 1.5% each, Infosys by 1.2% and HCL Technologies by 1%.

However, State Bank of India dipped by 1.8% to Rs 214.10 per share. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank along with Bajaj Auto, HDFC, and Titan traded with a negative bias.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 38,900.80 points.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were up after buoyant US manufacturing indicators and a rally in US tech shares.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asian Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.25% while Japan`s Nikkei advanced by 0.35%

 

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World’s richest IITian grew up without electricity but earned Rs 71,189 crore, know rags to riches story

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE