Stock market opens in red, PSU banks on low swing

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. Later, the equity benchmark indices traded marginally higher during early hours on Wednesday with IT stocks gaining ground but public sector bank slipping due to profit-booking

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,892.64 points and touched a high point of 38,991.17. The Sensex touched a low of 38,880.32 points.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex up by 16 points or 0.04% at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 too gained by 16 points or 0.14% at 11,486.

Analysts said the market mood was subdued despite defence forces from India and China holding talks to defuse the escalating border tensions.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1.4%, metal by 1% and realty by 0.7%.

Nifty PSU bank dipped by 0.6%.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel was up by 3.7% at Rs 195.90 per share, UltraTech Cement by 2.7% and Cipla by 1.2%.IT stocks moved up with Tech Mahindra and Wipro gaining by 1.5% each, Infosys by 1.2% and HCL Technologies by 1%.

However, State Bank of India dipped by 1.8% to Rs 214.10 per share. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank along with Bajaj Auto, HDFC, and Titan traded with a negative bias.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 38,900.80 points.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were up after buoyant US manufacturing indicators and a rally in US tech shares.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asian Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.25% while Japan`s Nikkei advanced by 0.35%

