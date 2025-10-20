FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Stock Market on Diwali: Sensex jumps 411 points to settle at 84363; Nifty climbs 133 pts to...

The Diwali Muhurat trading will be conducted on October 21. Check timinigs and other details below.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Stock Market on Diwali: Sensex jumps 411 points to settle at 84363; Nifty climbs 133 pts to...
Share Market News: Indian stock markets opened higher on Diwali day on Monday, as festive season optimism and record shopping boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,824.60, gaining 114.75 points or 0.45 per cent, while the BSE Sensex started at 84,267.59, up by 315.40 points or 0.38 per cent.

Sensex and Nifty

Sensex jumped 411.18 points to settle at 84,363.37, and Nifty climbed 133.30 points to 25,843.15.

What experts said

Experts cautioned that the session may remain volatile due to the upcoming trading holiday and the special Muhurat trading session scheduled for Tuesday. Market experts noted that the Indian markets will remain open only for the Muhurat trading session on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday, which could lead to profit booking later in the day as traders cut positions ahead of the shortened week.

Stock Market Diwali Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat trading will be conducted on October 21. Muhurat trading session 2025 will occur from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Additionally, there will be a pre-open session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, allowing traders to prepare for trading.

READ | Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here

Festive Season

The festive season has witnessed strong consumer spending across sectors such as automobiles, white goods, clothing, gold, and silver. Dhanteras auto and gold sales were at record highs. With 48 lakh weddings scheduled in November and December, experts expect a blockbuster consumption boost that could further lift market sentiment as Indian equities attempt to surpass their September 2024 all-time highs in October and November.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
